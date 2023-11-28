Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $574,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

