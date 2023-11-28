Natixis Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Natixis boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 380.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

