Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 10,280 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.65. 1,529,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

