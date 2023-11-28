Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 3.2% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 624,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,510. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.