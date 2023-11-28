Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,025. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.