Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 1,822 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,198. The stock has a market cap of $505.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

