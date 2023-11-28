Natixis Investment Managers International Has $37.44 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 2.8% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.19% of Clorox worth $37,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 28.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 92.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 18.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 210.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

