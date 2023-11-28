Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.50. 49,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,870. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

