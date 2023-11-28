Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,657. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

