Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. 2,333,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,295 shares of company stock worth $12,609,879 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

