Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,029 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $218.92. 944,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,914. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

