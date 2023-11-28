Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.23. 1,392,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,890. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

