National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,598 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.41% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,705. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

