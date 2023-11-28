Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 1,052,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

