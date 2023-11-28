M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $148.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.62.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $171.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.