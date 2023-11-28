Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $68.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

COOP opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,634 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $5,121,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

