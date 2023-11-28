Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $94.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.