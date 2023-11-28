Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $98,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,787 shares of company stock worth $94,301,085. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

META stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.49. 6,748,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,906,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $862.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

