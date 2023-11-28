Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,752,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,205.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,021,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,866,568 shares during the last quarter.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
