Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $184.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,752,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,205.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,021,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,866,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.