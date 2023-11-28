MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Trading Down 0.9 %

MasTec stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,939,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,889,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $4,055,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.