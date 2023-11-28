Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4,410.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,664 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $54,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.41. 473,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,929. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.91. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

