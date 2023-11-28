Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.