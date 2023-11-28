Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Articles
