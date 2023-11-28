loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $19,062.56 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 10,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $19,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,306,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 700 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,225.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $10,713.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $11,998.56.

On Monday, September 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. 234,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,200. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $573.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

