LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $3.30 on Friday. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 385,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LL Flooring by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.