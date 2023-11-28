Livermore Investments Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Livermore Investments Trading Up 1.3 %
LON:LIV opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Livermore Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52.
About Livermore Investments
