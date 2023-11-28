Lingotto Investment Management LLP Takes $10.59 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,400,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,159,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average of $241.09. The stock has a market cap of $772.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

