Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 26,408 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 26,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $350,434.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,128,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,830,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laureate Education alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 12,897 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $171,272.16.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 27,337 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $364,675.58.

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 719,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,661. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quarry LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Laureate Education by 135.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.