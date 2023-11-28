Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.70

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

