JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,197,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $755,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,734. The company has a market capitalization of $443.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

