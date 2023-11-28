JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $123,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $153.31. 3,045,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,873,877. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

