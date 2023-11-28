Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,779 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $632,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

JNJ traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,001. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

