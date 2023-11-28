Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,994,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 13,702,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,671,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.