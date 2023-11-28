James Wilbur Sells 3,464 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Wilbur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.5 %

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 524,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

