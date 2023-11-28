iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,715 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $827,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.27. 1,000,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $353.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

