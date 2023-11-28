Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,686 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 8.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $88,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.17.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $563.10. 582,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $571.82. The firm has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.82.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.