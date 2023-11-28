International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.09.
IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
