Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells 7,637 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,568.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $196,488.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. 3,842,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.