Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells 1,686 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $23,401.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Olivier Marie sold 941 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $13,550.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,423.52.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Marie sold 962 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $12,246.26.

On Thursday, August 31st, Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,920. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Upwork by 312.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 330,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 250,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upwork by 86.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 752,668 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.