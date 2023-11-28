Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

