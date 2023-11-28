Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells 3,890 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,890 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $704,245.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $768,053.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,991 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $742,884.74.

On Thursday, November 16th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,416 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $450,076.64.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,508 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $463,904.76.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $671,694.12.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $696,321.54.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $1,081,883.52.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,186,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.