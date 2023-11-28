Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells 1,679 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 524,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

