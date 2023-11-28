Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

HON stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.39. The company had a trading volume of 782,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,318. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

