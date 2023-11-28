Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Get Hess alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.