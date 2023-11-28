Head-To-Head Survey: Presto Automation (PRST) versus Its Competitors

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is one of 431 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Presto Automation to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation -270.03% N/A -134.09% Presto Automation Competitors -70.51% -137.39% -8.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Presto Automation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presto Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presto Automation Competitors 2056 13834 28041 710 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

Presto Automation presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 826.61%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Presto Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Presto Automation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $26.14 million -$34.48 million -0.44 Presto Automation Competitors $1.94 billion $229.39 million 0.41

Presto Automation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Presto Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Presto Automation has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation’s peers have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.