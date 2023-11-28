Head to Head Contrast: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) vs. Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and Hamilton Thorne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $93.46 million 24.56 -$36.23 million ($1.10) -63.91 Hamilton Thorne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Hamilton Thorne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

This table compares TransMedics Group and Hamilton Thorne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -18.65% -8.77% -2.94% Hamilton Thorne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TransMedics Group and Hamilton Thorne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Hamilton Thorne 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus target price of $79.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Hamilton Thorne.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Hamilton Thorne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets. The company also provides test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes products for reproductive medicine, including clinical and laboratory equipment and disposables, as well as complete installations of ART clinics; and bench top incubators, programmable freezers, loggers, alarms, cryo storage, and software systems and sensors for the safe preservation of medical and biological specimens used in ART and cell biology applications. Further, the company offers Cell-Tek Microscope Chamber, a product for controlling temperature, air flow, humidification, and air quality; laminar flow workstations, incubators, and related products; and artificial intelligence enabled CASA software, consumables, and image analysis systems for the ART and laboratory markets, as well as acts as a value-added reseller of a range of capital equipment and consumables. It sells its products and services through a direct sales force in the United States, Germany, France, Australia, Denmark, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as through distributors to fertility clinics, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, educational institutions, and other commercial and academic research establishments in approximately 75 countries. The company is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

