Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Agilysys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,621,000 after buying an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Agilysys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,995. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.