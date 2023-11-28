Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 595,441 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 501,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 451,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,543,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,987 shares of company stock valued at $575,690 in the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. 81,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,588. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

