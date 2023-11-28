Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after acquiring an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Fastly Stock Up 2.2 %

FSLY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,134. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,167,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,214,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,167,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,963 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,846. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

