Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Schrödinger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 40.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $894,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $16,973,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

SDGR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 169,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,558. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

