Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $484,000 in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 61,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,067. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $339.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

